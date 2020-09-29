COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 29:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 658

Potter: 26

Tioga: 57

Bradford: 151

Sullivan: 8

Columbia: 867

Montour: 150

Northumberland: 981

Snyder: 269

Union: 445

Centre: 2601

Clinton: 188

PA state total: 152, 868

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19