COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 28:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 652
Potter: 26
Tioga: 54
Bradford: 143
Sullivan: 8
Columbia: 853
Montour: 150
Northumberland: 969
Snyder: 259
Union: 445
Centre: 2485
Clinton: 187
PA state total: 151,944
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces