COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 28:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 652

Potter: 26

Tioga: 54

Bradford: 143

Sullivan: 8

Columbia: 853

Montour: 150

Northumberland: 969

Snyder: 259

Union: 445

Centre: 2485

Clinton: 187

PA state total: 151,944

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19