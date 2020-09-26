COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 26:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 631

Potter: 25

Tioga: 53

Bradford: 126

Sullivan: 7

Columbia: 844

Montour: 147

Northumberland: 906

Snyder: 248

Union: 445

Centre: 2327

Clinton: 185

PA state total: 150,393

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19