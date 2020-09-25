COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 25:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 620

Potter: 25

Tioga: 52

Bradford: 122

Sullivan: 6

Columbia: 844

Montour: 146

Northumberland: 894

Snyder: 243

Union: 438

Centre: 2165

Clinton: 184

PA state total: 149, 410

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19