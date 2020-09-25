COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 25:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 620
Potter: 25
Tioga: 52
Bradford: 122
Sullivan: 6
Columbia: 844
Montour: 146
Northumberland: 894
Snyder: 243
Union: 438
Centre: 2165
Clinton: 184
PA state total: 149, 410
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces