COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 24:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 614

Potter: 24

Tioga: 52

Bradford: 122

Sullivan: 6

Columbia: 837

Montour: 143

Northumberland: 858

Snyder: 233

Union: 429

Centre: 2135

Clinton: 184

PA state total: 148, 658

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19