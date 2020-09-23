COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 23:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 604

Potter: 23

Tioga: 52

Bradford: 121

Sullivan: 6

Columbia: 835

Montour: 142

Northumberland: 851

Snyder: 230

Union: 437

Centre: 2013

Clinton: 182

PA state total: 147, 862

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19