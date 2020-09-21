COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 21:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 593
Potter: 23
Tioga: 51
Bradford: 119
Sullivan: 6
Columbia: 826
Montour: 142
Northumberland: 822
Snyder: 216
Union: 434
Centre: 1775
Clinton: 181
PA state total: 146, 281
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces