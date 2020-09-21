COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 21:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 593

Potter: 23

Tioga: 51

Bradford: 119

Sullivan: 6

Columbia: 826

Montour: 142

Northumberland: 822

Snyder: 216

Union: 434

Centre: 1775

Clinton: 181

PA state total: 146, 281

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19