COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 18:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 580

Potter: 22

Tioga: 47

Bradford: 109

Sullivan: 6

Columbia: 817

Montour: 140

Northumberland: 785

Snyder: 204

Union: 427

Centre: 1572

Clinton: 168

PA state total: 144, 228

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19