COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 15:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 560
Potter: 22
Tioga: 44
Bradford: 104
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 807
Montour: 140
Northumberland: 751
Snyder: 189
Union: 415
Centre: 1395
Clinton: 159
PA state total: 141, 950
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces