COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 13:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 549

Potter: 22

Tioga: 42

Bradford: 97

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 800

Montour: 139

Northumberland: 741

Snyder: 175

Union: 401

Centre: 1083

Clinton: 152

PA state total: 139,623

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

