COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for September 1:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 495

Potter: 22

Tioga: 40

Bradford: 92

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 643

Montour: 115

Northumberland: 640

Snyder: 143

Union: 367

Centre: 444

Clinton: 121

PA state total: 130, 961

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19