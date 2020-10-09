COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 9:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 762

Potter: 32

Tioga: 82

Bradford: 259

Sullivan: 10

Columbia: 949

Montour: 209

Northumberland: 1165

Snyder: 353

Union: 548

Centre: 3249

Clinton: 200

PA state total: 163,321

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19