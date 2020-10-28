COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 28:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 906

Potter: 50

Tioga: 178

Bradford: 696

Sullivan: 14

Columbia: 1014

Montour: 217

Northumberland: 1434

Snyder: 417

Union: 656

Centre: 3971

Clinton: 239

PA state total: 191,646

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19