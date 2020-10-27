COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 27:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 900
Potter: 46
Tioga: 172
Bradford: 652
Sullivan: 14
Columbia: 1012
Montour: 272
Northumberland: 1424
Union: 653
Snyder: 415
Centre: 3931
Clinton: 233
PA state total: 189, 649
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
