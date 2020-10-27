COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 27:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 900

Potter: 46

Tioga: 172

Bradford: 652

Sullivan: 14

Columbia: 1012

Montour: 272

Northumberland: 1424

Union: 653

Snyder: 415

Centre: 3931

Clinton: 233

PA state total: 189, 649

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19