COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 26:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 889
Potter: 45
Tioga: 166
Bradford: 609
Sullivan: 14
Columbia: 1009
Montour: 271
Northumberland: 1410
Union: 655
Snyder: 407
Centre: 3910
Clinton: 230
PA state total: 187, 176
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
