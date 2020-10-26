COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 26:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 889

Potter: 45

Tioga: 166

Bradford: 609

Sullivan: 14

Columbia: 1009

Montour: 271

Northumberland: 1410

Union: 655

Snyder: 407

Centre: 3910

Clinton: 230

PA state total: 187, 176

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

