COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 24:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 872
Potter: 44
Tioga: 155
Bradford: 588
Sullivan: 13
Columbia: 1003
Montour: 268
Northumberland: 1393
Snyder: 403
Union: 633
Centre: 3853
Clinton: 225
PA state total: 184,299
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces