COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 24:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 872

Potter: 44

Tioga: 155

Bradford: 588

Sullivan: 13

Columbia: 1003

Montour: 268

Northumberland: 1393

Snyder: 403

Union: 633

Centre: 3853

Clinton: 225

PA state total: 184,299

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

