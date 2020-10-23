COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 23:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 865

Potter: 39

Tioga: 142

Bradford: 567

Sullivan: 12

Columbia: 1000

Montour: 267

Northumberland: 1329

Snyder: 398

Union: 627

Centre: 3773

Clinton: 222

PA state total: 182,436

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

