COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 23:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 865
Potter: 39
Tioga: 142
Bradford: 567
Sullivan: 12
Columbia: 1000
Montour: 267
Northumberland: 1329
Snyder: 398
Union: 627
Centre: 3773
Clinton: 222
PA state total: 182,436
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
