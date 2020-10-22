NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 22

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 861

Potter: 39

Tioga: 134

Bradford: 520

Sullivan: 12

Columbia: 996

Montour: 257

Northumberland: 1295

Snyder: 391

Union: 613

Centre: 3714

Clinton: 219

PA state total: 180,483

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.