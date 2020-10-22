COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 22:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 861

Potter: 39

Tioga: 134

Bradford: 520

Sullivan: 12

Columbia: 996

Montour: 257

Northumberland: 1295

Snyder: 391

Union: 613

Centre: 3714

Clinton: 219

PA state total: 180,483

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19