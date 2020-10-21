COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 21:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 852
Potter: 39
Tioga: 132
Bradford: 489
Sullivan: 11
Columbia: 988
Montour: 256
Northumberland: 1268
Snyder: 389
Union: 601
Centre: 3657
Clinton: 217
PA state total: 178,648
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
