COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 20:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 841
Potter: 38
Tioga: 129
Bradford: 465
Sullivan: 11
Columbia: 986
Montour: 253
Northumberland: 1262
Snyder: 385
Union: 600
Centre: 3636
Clinton: 214
PA state total: 177,409
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
