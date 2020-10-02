COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 2:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 682

Potter: 27

Tioga: 63

Bradford: 166

Sullivan: 8

Columbia: 893

Montour: 176

Northumberland: 1023

Snyder: 302

Union: 459

Centre: 2787

Clinton: 189

PA state total: 155, 906

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19