COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
In a press conference today, Gov. Wolf said, "The fall resurgence is here." Sec. of Health Dr. Levine reported the 14th consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases in Pennsylvania.
"We are well below spring peak when more than 3,000 were hospitalized in one day," said Dr. Levine. However, officials watch an alarming trend of percent positivity increases of more than 5% in 21 counties.
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 19:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 840
Potter: 38
Tioga: 125
Bradford: 446
Sullivan: 11
Columbia: 982
Montour: 252
Northumberland: 1256
Snyder: 379
Union: 600
Centre: 3614
Clinton: 214
PA state total: 176,054
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces