COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

In a press conference today, Gov. Wolf said, "The fall resurgence is here." Sec. of Health Dr. Levine reported the 14th consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases in Pennsylvania.

"We are well below spring peak when more than 3,000 were hospitalized in one day," said Dr. Levine. However, officials watch an alarming trend of percent positivity increases of more than 5% in 21 counties.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 19:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 840

Potter: 38

Tioga: 125

Bradford: 446

Sullivan: 11

Columbia: 982

Montour: 252

Northumberland: 1256

Snyder: 379

Union: 600

Centre: 3614

Clinton: 214

PA state total: 176,054

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19