COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 16:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 818

Potter: 35

Tioga: 111

Bradford: 397

Sullivan: 10

Columbia: 974

Montour: 237

Northumberland: 1228

Snyder: 372

Union: 589

Centre: 3562

Clinton: 207

PA state total: 172,169

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

