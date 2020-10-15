COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 15:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 811
Potter: 34
Tioga: 104
Bradford: 377
Sullivan: 10
Columbia: 972
Montour: 230
Northumberland: 1213
Snyder: 367
Union: 592
Centre: 3526
Clinton: 206
PA state total: 167, 794
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
