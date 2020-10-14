COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 14:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 799

Potter: 34

Tioga: 100

Bradford: 353

Sullivan: 10

Columbia: 971

Montour: 226

Northumberland: 1208

Snyder: 367

Union: 575

Centre: 3476

Clinton: 205

PA state total: 169, 350

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

