COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 13:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 792
Potter: 34
Tioga: 99
Bradford: 341
Sullivan: 10
Columbia: 967
Montour: 223
Northumberland: 1203
Snyder: 365
Union: 571
Centre: 3460
Clinton: 203
PA state total: 168, 253
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces