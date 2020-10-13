COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 13:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 792

Potter: 34

Tioga: 99

Bradford: 341

Sullivan: 10

Columbia: 967

Montour: 223

Northumberland: 1203

Snyder: 365

Union: 571

Centre: 3460

Clinton: 203

PA state total: 168, 253

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19