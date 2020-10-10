COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 10:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 771

Potter: 33

Tioga: 82

Bradford: 269

Sullivan: 10

Columbia: 956

Montour: 217

Northumberland: 1176

Snyder: 354

Union: 558

Centre: 3326

Clinton: 201

PA state total: 164,962

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19