COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for October 1:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 676
Potter: 27
Tioga: 62
Bradford: 159
Sullivan: 8
Columbia: 885
Montour: 170
Northumberland: 1009
Snyder: 288
Union: 446
Centre: 2688
Clinton: 188
PA state total: 154, 822
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces