COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 9:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 1035

Potter: 73

Tioga: 317

Bradford: 1048

Sullivan: 17

Columbia: 1102

Montour: 316

Northumberland: 1654

Snyder: 496

Union: 789

Centre: 4483

Clinton: 290

PA state total: 221, 437

