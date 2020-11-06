COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 6:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 988
Potter: 66
Tioga: 265
Bradford: 978
Sullivan: 17
Columbia: 1079
Montour: 300
Northumberland: 1597
Snyder: 470
Union: 717
Centre: 4313
Clinton: 276
PA state total: 212, 258
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
