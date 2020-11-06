NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 6

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 988

Potter: 66

Tioga: 265

Bradford: 978

Sullivan: 17

Columbia: 1079

Montour: 300

Northumberland: 1597

Snyder: 470

Union: 717

Centre: 4313

Clinton: 276

PA state total: 212, 258

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

