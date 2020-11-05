COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 5:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 965
Potter: 65
Tioga: 254
Bradford: 963
Sullivan: 17
Columbia: 1065
Montour: 292
Northumberland: 1577
Snyder: 465
Union: 706
Centre: 4244
Clinton: 269
PA state total: 209, 348
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
