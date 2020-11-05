COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 5:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 965

Potter: 65

Tioga: 254

Bradford: 963

Sullivan: 17

Columbia: 1065

Montour: 292

Northumberland: 1577

Snyder: 465

Union: 706

Centre: 4244

Clinton: 269

PA state total: 209, 348

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

