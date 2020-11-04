COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 4:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 957

Potter: 62

Tioga: 241

Bradford: 917

Sullivan: 17

Columbia: 1053

Montour: 290

Northumberland: 1543

Snyder: 455

Union: 701

Centre: 4190

Clinton: 267

PA state total: 206, 800

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

