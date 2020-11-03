COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 3:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 950

Potter: 62

Tioga: 237

Bradford: 903

Sullivan: 17

Columbia: 1047

Montour: 289

Northumberland: 1528

Snyder: 449

Union: 697

Centre: 4182

Clinton: 258

PA state total: 203, 363

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19