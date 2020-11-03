COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 3:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 950
Potter: 62
Tioga: 237
Bradford: 903
Sullivan: 17
Columbia: 1047
Montour: 289
Northumberland: 1528
Snyder: 449
Union: 697
Centre: 4182
Clinton: 258
PA state total: 203, 363
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
