COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 27:
Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:
Lycoming: 1830
New confirmed cases: 55
New deaths: 0
Potter: 172
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 852
New confirmed cases: 54
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 1601
New confirmed cases: 21
New deaths: 1
Sullivan: 47
New confirmed cases: 7
New deaths: 1
Columbia: 1381
New confirmed cases: 25
New deaths: 0
Montour: 413
New confirmed cases: 5
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 2309
New confirmed cases: 66
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 861
New confirmed cases: 29
New deaths: 0
Union: 1545
New confirmed cases: 66
New deaths: 0
Centre: 5839
New confirmed cases: 98
New deaths: 6
Clinton: 569
New confirmed cases: 38
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 319, 239
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces