COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 27:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:

Lycoming: 1830

New confirmed cases: 55

New deaths: 0

Potter: 172

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 852

New confirmed cases: 54

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 1601

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 47

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 1

Columbia: 1381

New confirmed cases: 25

New deaths: 0

Montour: 413

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 2309

New confirmed cases: 66

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 861

New confirmed cases: 29

New deaths: 0

Union: 1545

New confirmed cases: 66

New deaths: 0

Centre: 5839

New confirmed cases: 98

New deaths: 6

Clinton: 569

New confirmed cases: 38

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 319, 239

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19