COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 26:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:

Lycoming: 1775

New confirmed cases: 72

New deaths: 2

Potter: 170

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 798

New confirmed cases: 28

New deaths: 8

Bradford: 1580

New confirmed cases: 36

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 40

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 1356

New confirmed cases: 19

New deaths: 1

Montour: 408

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 2243

New confirmed cases: 49

New deaths: 3

Snyder: 832

New confirmed cases: 27

New deaths: 0

Union: 1479

New confirmed cases: 91

New deaths: 1

Centre: 5741

New confirmed cases: 74

New deaths: 4

Clinton: 531

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 312, 399

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

