COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 26:
Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:
Lycoming: 1775
New confirmed cases: 72
New deaths: 2
Potter: 170
New confirmed cases: 12
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 798
New confirmed cases: 28
New deaths: 8
Bradford: 1580
New confirmed cases: 36
New deaths: 1
Sullivan: 40
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 1356
New confirmed cases: 19
New deaths: 1
Montour: 408
New confirmed cases: 10
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 2243
New confirmed cases: 49
New deaths: 3
Snyder: 832
New confirmed cases: 27
New deaths: 0
Union: 1479
New confirmed cases: 91
New deaths: 1
Centre: 5741
New confirmed cases: 74
New deaths: 4
Clinton: 531
New confirmed cases: 18
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 312, 399
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
