COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 25:
Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:
Lycoming: 1703
New confirmed cases: 44
New deaths: 1
Potter: 158
New confirmed cases: 11
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 770
New confirmed cases: 33
New deaths: 1
Bradford: 1544
New confirmed cases: 26
New deaths: 1
Sullivan: 38
New confirmed cases: 0
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 1337
New confirmed cases: 19
New deaths: 1
Montour: 398
New confirmed cases: 8
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 2194
New confirmed cases: 56
New deaths: 2
Snyder: 805
New confirmed cases: 20
New deaths: 0
Union: 1388
New confirmed cases: 78
New deaths: 1
Centre: 5667
New confirmed cases: 90
New deaths: 3
Clinton: 513
New confirmed cases: 28
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 305, 061
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
