COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 25:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:

Lycoming: 1703

New confirmed cases: 44

New deaths: 1

Potter: 158

New confirmed cases: 11

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 770

New confirmed cases: 33

New deaths: 1

Bradford: 1544

New confirmed cases: 26

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 38

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 1337

New confirmed cases: 19

New deaths: 1

Montour: 398

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 2194

New confirmed cases: 56

New deaths: 2

Snyder: 805

New confirmed cases: 20

New deaths: 0

Union: 1388

New confirmed cases: 78

New deaths: 1

Centre: 5667

New confirmed cases: 90

New deaths: 3

Clinton: 513

New confirmed cases: 28

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 305, 061

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

