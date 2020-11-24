COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 24:
Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:
Lycoming: 1659
New confirmed cases: 37
New deaths: 0
Potter: 147
New confirmed cases: 7
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 737
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 1518
New confirmed cases: 9
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 38
New confirmed cases: 1
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 1318
New confirmed cases: 5
New deaths: 1
Montour: 390
New confirmed cases: 8
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 2138
New confirmed cases: 24
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 785
New confirmed cases: 16
New deaths: 0
Union: 1310
New confirmed cases: 42
New deaths: 0
Centre: 5577
New confirmed cases: 105
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 485
New confirmed cases: 9
New deaths: 1
PA state total: 299, 068
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces