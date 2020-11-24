COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 24:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:

Lycoming: 1659

New confirmed cases: 37

New deaths: 0

Potter: 147

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 737

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 1518

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 38

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 1318

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 1

Montour: 390

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 2138

New confirmed cases: 24

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 785

New confirmed cases: 16

New deaths: 0

Union: 1310

New confirmed cases: 42

New deaths: 0

Centre: 5577

New confirmed cases: 105

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 485

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 1

PA state total: 299, 068

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19