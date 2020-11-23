COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 23:
Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:
Lycoming: 1622
New confirmed cases: 34
New deaths: 0
Potter: 140
New confirmed cases: 5
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 734
New confirmed cases: 14
New deaths: 1
Bradford: 1509
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 37
New confirmed cases: 0
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 1313
New confirmed cases: 9
New deaths: 0
Montour: 382
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 1979
New confirmed cases: 23
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 769
New confirmed cases: 11
New deaths: 0
Union: 1268
New confirmed cases: 26
New deaths: 0
Centre: 5472
New confirmed cases: 38
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 476
New confirmed cases: 15
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 293, 367
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces