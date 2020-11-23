COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 23:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:

Lycoming: 1622

New confirmed cases: 34

New deaths: 0

Potter: 140

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 734

New confirmed cases: 14

New deaths: 1

Bradford: 1509

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 37

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 1313

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Montour: 382

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 1979

New confirmed cases: 23

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 769

New confirmed cases: 11

New deaths: 0

Union: 1268

New confirmed cases: 26

New deaths: 0

Centre: 5472

New confirmed cases: 38

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 476

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 293, 367

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19