COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 20:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:

Lycoming: 1468

New confirmed cases: 43

New deaths: 1

Potter: 117

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 604

New confirmed cases: 23

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 1434

New confirmed cases: 50

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 34

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 1258

New confirmed cases: 24

New deaths: 1

Montour: 368

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 1979

New confirmed cases: 35

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 716

New confirmed cases: 16

New deaths: 0

Union: 1121

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 1

Centre: 5221

New confirmed cases: 90

New deaths: 5

Clinton: 424

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 1

PA state total: 276, 455

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

