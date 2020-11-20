COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 20:
Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:
Lycoming: 1468
New confirmed cases: 43
New deaths: 1
Potter: 117
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 604
New confirmed cases: 23
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 1434
New confirmed cases: 50
New deaths: 1
Sullivan: 34
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 1258
New confirmed cases: 24
New deaths: 1
Montour: 368
New confirmed cases: 5
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 1979
New confirmed cases: 35
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 716
New confirmed cases: 16
New deaths: 0
Union: 1121
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 1
Centre: 5221
New confirmed cases: 90
New deaths: 5
Clinton: 424
New confirmed cases: 21
New deaths: 1
PA state total: 276, 455
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces