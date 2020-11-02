COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 2:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 943

Potter: 60

Tioga: 223

Bradford: 874

Sullivan: 16

Columbia: 1044

Montour: 288

Northumberland: 1518

Snyder: 445

Union: 696

Centre: 4151

Clinton: 256

PA state total: 201, 764

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19