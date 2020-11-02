COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 2:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 943
Potter: 60
Tioga: 223
Bradford: 874
Sullivan: 16
Columbia: 1044
Montour: 288
Northumberland: 1518
Snyder: 445
Union: 696
Centre: 4151
Clinton: 256
PA state total: 201, 764
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
