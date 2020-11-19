COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 19:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 1425
Potter: 115
Tioga: 581
Bradford: 1384
Sullivan: 32
Columbia: 1234
Montour: 363
Northumberland: 1944
Snyder: 700
Union: 1018
Centre: 5131
Clinton: 403
PA state total: 270, 323
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
