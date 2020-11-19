COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 19:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 1425

Potter: 115

Tioga: 581

Bradford: 1384

Sullivan: 32

Columbia: 1234

Montour: 363

Northumberland: 1944

Snyder: 700

Union: 1018

Centre: 5131

Clinton: 403

PA state total: 270, 323

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data, nearly 1/4, or 1,268 of 4,99, of the state's ventilators are in currently in use. Of those on ventilators, 318 are COVID-19 patients.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19