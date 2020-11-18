COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 18:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming:1357

Potter: 110

Tioga: 566

Bradford: 1332

Sullivan: 32

Columbia: 1229

Montour: 362

Northumberland: 1921

Snyder: 682

Union: 977

Centre: 5068

Clinton: 392

PA state total: 263, 978

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19