COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 18:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming:1357
Potter: 110
Tioga: 566
Bradford: 1332
Sullivan: 32
Columbia: 1229
Montour: 362
Northumberland: 1921
Snyder: 682
Union: 977
Centre: 5068
Clinton: 392
PA state total: 263, 978
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces