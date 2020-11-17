COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 17:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming:1296
Potter: 105
Tioga: 529
Bradford: 1300
Sullivan: 28
Columbia: 1210
Montour: 350
Northumberland: 1874
Snyder: 662
Union: 968
Centre: 4988
Clinton: 364
PA state total: 255, 304
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
