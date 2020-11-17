COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 17:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming:1296

Potter: 105

Tioga: 529

Bradford: 1300

Sullivan: 28

Columbia: 1210

Montour: 350

Northumberland: 1874

Snyder: 662

Union: 968

Centre: 4988

Clinton: 364

PA state total: 255, 304

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19