COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 13:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming:1172
Potter: 90
Tioga: 419
Bradford: 1171
Sullivan: 26
Columbia: 1148
Montour: 332
Northumberland: 1776
Snyder: 562
Union: 861
Centre: 4755
Clinton: 325
PA state total: 239, 156
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces