COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 13:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming:1172

Potter: 90

Tioga: 419

Bradford: 1171

Sullivan: 26

Columbia: 1148

Montour: 332

Northumberland: 1776

Snyder: 562

Union: 861

Centre: 4755

Clinton: 325

PA state total: 239, 156

