COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 12:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming:1119

Potter: 82

Tioga: 376

Bradford: 1143

Sullivan: 22

Columbia: 1137

Montour: 328

Northumberland: 1745

Snyder: 548

Union: 843

Centre: 4629

Clinton: 314

PA state total: 234, 125

