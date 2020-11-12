COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 12:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming:1119
Potter: 82
Tioga: 376
Bradford: 1143
Sullivan: 22
Columbia: 1137
Montour: 328
Northumberland: 1745
Snyder: 548
Union: 843
Centre: 4629
Clinton: 314
PA state total: 234, 125
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces