COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 11:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 1085

Potter: 79

Tioga: 360

Bradford: 1121

Sullivan: 19

Columbia: 1122

Montour: 323

Northumberland: 1708

Snyder: 532

Union: 811

Centre: 4542

Clinton: 305

PA state total: 229, 282

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19