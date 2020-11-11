COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 11:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 1085
Potter: 79
Tioga: 360
Bradford: 1121
Sullivan: 19
Columbia: 1122
Montour: 323
Northumberland: 1708
Snyder: 532
Union: 811
Centre: 4542
Clinton: 305
PA state total: 229, 282
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
