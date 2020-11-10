COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 10:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 1044

Potter: 78

Tioga: 334

Bradford: 1077

Sullivan: 18

Columbia: 1110

Montour: 319

Northumberland: 1682

Snyder: 509

Union: 800

Centre: 4497

Clinton: 299

PA state total: 225, 150

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19