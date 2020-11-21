COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania
The Pa. Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports total confirmed cases in each county for Nov. 21:
Lycoming: 1,660 (80 new)
Potter: 134 (9 new)
Tioga: 719 (61 new)
Bradford: 1,626 (21 new)
Sullivan: 43 (2 new)
Columbia: 1,338 (29 new)
Montour: 404 (5 new)
Northumberland: 2,188 (70 new)
Snyder: 843 (24 new)
Union: 1,234 (47 new)
Centre: 5,582 (80 new)
Clinton: 508 (18 new)
Visit the Pa. Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, as well as deaths. A county-by-county breakdown and zip code-level breakdown also is available.