COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania

The Pa. Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports total confirmed cases in each county for Nov. 21:

Lycoming: 1,660 (80 new)

Potter: 134 (9 new)

Tioga: 719 (61 new)

Bradford: 1,626 (21 new)

Sullivan: 43 (2 new)

Columbia: 1,338 (29 new)

Montour: 404 (5 new)

Northumberland: 2,188 (70 new)

Snyder: 843 (24 new)

Union: 1,234 (47 new)

Centre: 5,582 (80 new)

Clinton: 508 (18 new)

Visit the Pa. Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, as well as deaths. A county-by-county breakdown and zip code-level breakdown also is available.