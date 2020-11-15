NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania

The Pa. Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for Nov. 15:

Total confirmed cases in each county

Lycoming: 1343 (43 new)

Potter: 103 (6 new)

Tioga: 544 (59 new)

Bradford: 1364 (50 new)

Sullivan: 33 (1 new)

Columbia: 1215 (1 new)

Montour: 366 (0 new)

Northumberland: 1939 (14 new) 

Snyder: 686 (8 new)

Union: 1003 (37 new)

Centre: 5122 (78 new)

Clinton: 399 (8 new)

Visit the Pa. Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, as well as deaths. A county-by-county breakdown and zip code-level breakdown also is available. 

