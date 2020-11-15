COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania
The Pa. Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for Nov. 15:
Total confirmed cases in each county
Lycoming: 1343 (43 new)
Potter: 103 (6 new)
Tioga: 544 (59 new)
Bradford: 1364 (50 new)
Sullivan: 33 (1 new)
Columbia: 1215 (1 new)
Montour: 366 (0 new)
Northumberland: 1939 (14 new)
Snyder: 686 (8 new)
Union: 1003 (37 new)
Centre: 5122 (78 new)
Clinton: 399 (8 new)
Visit the Pa. Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, as well as deaths. A county-by-county breakdown and zip code-level breakdown also is available.