COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 14:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 1199 (27 new)
Potter: 92 (2 new)
Tioga: 436 (17 new)
Bradford: 1197 (26 new)
Sullivan: 27 (1 new)
Columbia: 1169 (21 new)
Montour: 338 (6 new)
Northumberland: 1806 (30 new)
Snyder: 587 (25 new)
Union: 905 (44 new)
Centre: 4804 (49 new)
Clinton: 337 (12 new)
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.