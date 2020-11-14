NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for November 14

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 1199 (27 new)

Potter: 92 (2 new)

Tioga: 436 (17 new)

Bradford: 1197 (26 new)

Sullivan: 27 (1 new)

Columbia: 1169 (21 new)

Montour: 338 (6 new)

Northumberland: 1806 (30 new)

Snyder: 587 (25 new)

Union: 905 (44 new)

Centre: 4804 (49 new)

Clinton: 337 (12 new)

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.